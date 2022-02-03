Winter storm warning issued, forecasting 'messy' conditions

Islanders should prepare for a messy couple of days.

Environment Canada has now issued a warning about what it's calling a "major winter storm."

The total snowfall expected ranges from 30 to 50 cm and is expected to start in earnest Thursday night.

Environment Canada said the system will start Thursday during the day as rain, which will change to snow in the evening. Snow is forecast to become heavy overnight, and through the day Friday into Saturday.

"This round of wintry weather is due to a slow moving front and not a Nor'easter," CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said. "That being said, the result will still be quite messy."

Precipitation is expected to taper to flurries Saturday afternoon. (Jay Scotland)

In the warning, it shows Prince County is in line for the most snow, while the southeastern areas of Queens and southern area of Kings will likely see "an extended period of ice pellets mixing with the snow" starting early Friday through to Saturday afternoon.

"Since we are not talking about a weather bomb here, I do not see winds as strong as our last few storms but it will still be quite windy with southerly winds from 30-60 km/h possible ahead of the front Thursday followed by northerly to eventually northwest winds from 30-60 plus km/h following the frontal passage Friday and Saturday," Scotland said.

His main concerns for the storm are messy roads, reduced visibility from blowing snow and potential power outages with the heavy snow mixed with icy precipitation and winds.

All the precipitation will taper to flurries Saturday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.