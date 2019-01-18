Sunday's winter storm expected to blow right through to Monday

A major winter storm coming to Maritimes Sunday will last about 24 hours, says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The storm will bring a full mix of precipitation to P.E.I. — snow, freezing rain, rain — as well as winds gusting to 80 km/h.

In advance of the storm temperatures Saturday afternoon are expected to drop to -17 C, which is colder than previously forecast, and that will have an impact on the type of precipitation that will fall.

"Now it looks like there's going to be more snow initially than what we thought yesterday, because the temperatures are going to be considerably colder," said Simpkin.

The snow will start early Sunday afternoon, with 10 to 20 centimetres expected before the changeover. Simpkin said currently it looks like the risk of freezing rain is higher in Queens County.

A further 20 to 30 mm of rain will follow snow and freezing rain.

"That's going to continue with us right on through the overnight hours into our Monday morning when it will all be snow on the backside of this system," said Simpkin.

Power outages are likely in the mix of wet snow, freezing rain and high winds.

Simpkin said Islanders should continue to watch the weather forecast over the weekend, as adjustments are likely.

