Confederation Bridge closed, winter storm warnings persist

Confederation Bridge is closed to all traffic, schools are closed and offices are delaying opening as P.E.I. deals with a major snowfall.

All public schools are closed as are UPEI and Holland College campuses. Confederation Bridge has been entirely closed since just after 10 p.m. Sunday. At Charlottetown Airport the morning flight to Montreal is cancelled.

At 8:45 a.m., plow dispatchers said they were starting to send out plows. Some roads were still blocked.

Snow started falling on Friday and Monday morning it still had not stopped. Snowfall and the winds picked up on Sunday and a winter storm warning was issued. That warning persists in Queens and Prince counties.

Official measurements are not in yet, but the estimates are more than 50 centimetres at Charlottetown Airport since Friday, and more than that in Kings County.

There is not a lot more snow forecast to fall — two to four centimetres in Queens and five to 10 in Prince — but winds remain high with gusts to 70 and that is blowing around the snow that has fallen.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland does not expect travel conditions to improve significantly until Tuesday.

"It doesn't really matter how much falls at this point. You've got fresh snow on the ground and that wind, still very gusty," said Scotland.

P.E.I. has a lot of clearing out to do Monday, and the snow is still coming down. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

"Even in town we could be looking at significant blowing, reduced visibility, and drifting snow."

A provincial byelection scheduled for Monday in District 19, Borden-Kinkora has been postponed until Tuesday.

The rural transit run by T3 is cancelled for the day. The Number 1 bus in Charlottetown is running on University Avenue.