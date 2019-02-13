Snowfall 'a win' for Jack Frost Winterfest site

Wednesday's snowstorm caused government offices and schools to close on P.E.I., but it kept crews preparing for this weekend's Jack Frost Winterfest busy.

Holland College and UPEI are closed for the day as are provincial and federal civil service offices. Many other events and services have also been cancelled.

The snow started to fall shortly after 7 a.m. in Charlottetown and, with the ground cold in –9 C temperatures, began to quickly accumulate. In a winter storm warning, Environment Canada is forecasting 20-30 centimetres of snow by Wednesday evening.

The biggest snowfall so far this winter was 15 centimetres on Jan. 1.

With government offices closed, downtown Charlottetown was quiet. (Francois Pierre Dufault/ Radio Canada)

Winds, which could gust to 70 km/h in the afternoon, are blowing the snow around, causing visibility problems on roads.

Environment Canada is recommending Islanders postpone non-essential travel.​

The Charlottetown Airport has issued a travel alert as several arriving flights have been cancelled, including one flight from Halifax and another from Montreal.

'Definitely a win'

Ice sculptors remained on the job at the Charlottetown Event grounds, preparing for this weekend's Jack Frost Winterfest.

"This is perfect weather for sculpting," said Ian Drummond as he helped carve an ice throne. The snowfall is "definitely a win, brightens everything up," he said.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said while the precipitation will be mostly snow, some areas could see a little bit of everything.

"There is a slight risk of some freezing rain early this evening as the temperatures slowly start to come up near freezing in some areas," said Simpkin.

Owen Ramsay was home from school and able to help his parents with the shovelling. (Laura Meader/CBC) The statues across the street from St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown seem to be taking the storm in stride. (François Pierre Dufault/Radio-Canada)

"Kings County may actually see temperatures come up to about 1 C as we go into the early evening hours, so that could be mixing over with a little bit of rain."

The snow has started to fall here in <a href="https://twitter.com/StratfordPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StratfordPEI</a> Drive safe out there today folks. If you have appointments or meetings ensure they are not cancelled before heading out as many cancellations/postponements have already been announced. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafePEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafePEI</a> Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/6djpGb9gch">pic.twitter.com/6djpGb9gch</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Temperatures will start to fall again overnight, dropping to about -7 C. Strong winds will continue into the early afternoon Thursday.

The snow started falling in Charlottetown just after 7 a.m. and began accumulating quickly. (Sara Fraser/CBC)

