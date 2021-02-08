Fierce winter snowstorm shuts down P.E.I.

Classes are cancelled, government offices are delaying opening, and dozens of businesses are staying closed due to a winter storm Monday morning.

A winter storm warning issued Sunday remains in effect for Queens and Kings counties and a snowfall warning is still active for Prince County. Public schools on the Island are closed, as are Holland College and UPEI.

RCMP are telling Islanders to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency as blowing snow reduces visibility on snow-clogged highways and byways.

See full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350.

Light snow began falling around 9 p.m. Sunday, gradually growing in intensity. The wind began to pick up around 3 a.m., creating more hazardous conditions.

Snowfall measurements in the storm showed 11 to 37 centimetres around the Island as of 8 a.m. Snowfall is expected to continue until at least midday, with a further 10 to 15 centimetres in Kings and Queens counties, and another five in Prince.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

That could bring totals past 40 centimetres in places. Given the high winds, drifts could be much deeper.

High winds

Visibility is almost zero in parts of the province. Plows were pulled off the roads in Kings County at about 3:30 a.m., but were sent back out at 7:30 a.m.

It’s the real thing this morning. Expect the wind to pick up soon. <a href="https://t.co/uOtlp8hTad">pic.twitter.com/uOtlp8hTad</a> —@CBCPEI

The wind was blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50 at 9 a.m. at Charlottetown Airport, but is forecast to blow at 50 km/h with gusts to 80 this morning. Those conditions are expected to persist until early afternoon.

Even then the wind will continue at 40 km/h with gusts to 60 through the afternoon and much of the night.

Naomi Bree sent these pictures of Albion before and during the storm. (Submitted by Naomi Bree)

"The steadier snow will taper off to flurries in the early afternoon," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

"But driving conditions will still be affected due to blowing/drifting snow."

Snow squalls

In addition to blowing snow, residents of some parts of the Island should watch out for snow squalls, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, especially where wind is blowing off the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

"I think maybe for Queens County, maybe even the parts of Prince County that face off toward the northwest, we could see some snow squalls setting up shop," said Simpkin.

The snow is ending from west to east, but where it's snowing, it's blowing heavy snow. Stay safe, it will be over this morning for NB and Western NS. High winds and snow will continue into the PM for PEI and Cape Breton. <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoMorningCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoMorningCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/RiX85NfTnR">pic.twitter.com/RiX85NfTnR</a> —@tsimpkin

"If that happens, a quick 10 centimetres of snow this afternoon and this evening [is] certainly not out of the question until those winds calm down."

Simpkin said Prince County will likely see just about as much snow as the rest of the province overall, particularly around Summerside.

Flurries will continue into the afternoon, with that possibility of snow squalls. The temperature will drop to -10 C by Tuesday morning, with a sunny day expected.

