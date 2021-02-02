Schools closed as winter storm approaches P.E.I.

Public schools on P.E.I. are closed Tuesday as the province prepares for a winter storm.

Snow is expected to start falling around 9 a.m. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Prince County, and a special weather statement for the remainder of the province.

"Whether we're under the warning or not it's going to be a really messy system, really hard to get around in today. If you can stay home and just bunker down, today's the day to do it," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

UPEI and Holland College have closed their campuses. Many government offices — federal, provincial and municipal — are delaying opening to see what the storm brings.

In the Charlottetown area 10 to 15 centimeters of snow is expected. That will start to change over to rain in the mid-afternoon, with a risk of freezing rain. It will be full-on starting in the evening and through the night with 20 millimetres expected.

In Summerside 15 to 25 centimetres of snow are forecast. The change to rain will come a little later, still with that risk of freezing rain in the transition. The storm will finish up with 10 to 15 millimetres of rain overnight.

Winds will blow strong across the province, increasing to 50 km/h with gusts to 70 in the mid-afternoon and continuing into the early morning hours.

Storm surges are also possible, Simpkin said.

Confederation Bridge is warning of traffic restrictions starting this morning and potentially continuing into Wednesday morning.

