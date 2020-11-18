What you need to know to not end up stranded in a snowstorm
Storm driving tips from RCMP start with one simple rule: don't do it if you don't have to
During last weekend's storm, the RCMP had calls from more than a dozen motorists who were stranded on the road — or in a ditch.
Friday's storm promises a repeat of those conditions, and Cst. Jamie Parsons with the RCMP traffic unit has some advice for motorists.
First, he pointed out in an email, that if the plows are off the road it's only a matter of time until the roads are impassable, so if staying home is an option, do it.
For those who have to go to work, consider heading out before or very early in the storm.
If people are at work, consider staying there. If a storm is in the forecast, pack and prepare to do that.
The next tip: make sure you have enough gas in the car.
"Even if you lose power at home you may be able to wait it out in the warmth of your car," Parsons said.
"You can also charge your wireless devices in your car."
Also for those who have to be on the road, make sure to be dressed and ready for the weather.
"You should also have snacks, water and your phone and charger with you," he said.
"And finally, ensure you have good tires on your vehicle and carry a shovel and an emergency kit."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?