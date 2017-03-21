P.E.I. prepares as winter storm approaches from the east
Snow will continue into Wednesday after possible period of ice pellets
A winter storm will hit P.E.I. Tuesday, starting in the east around noon and spreading across the province by mid-afternoon.
The Public Schools Branch has closed the Bluefield, Charlottetown, Morell, Souris, and Montague families of schools for the day.
All schools in the Three Oaks, Kensington and Kinkora families of schools will be dismissing two hours early.
All schools in the Westisle family will dismiss at the regular time.
All PSB after-school student related activities are cancelled today.
In the French Language School Board La-Belle-Cloche, François-Buote and École Saint-Augustin are closed for the day. The board is monitoring conditions and may update the situation for schools in western parts of the Island.
The Georgetown Centre of Holland College is also closed.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for all of P.E.I..
"Most of us are just going to see a few flurries for the better part of the day today but then the snow really starts to intensify this afternoon," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.
Flurries began overnight. These will develop into heavy snow that will continue through Tuesday night and into the morning, bringing a total of 20 to 30 centimetres.
The storm has already begun in Cape Breton, said Simpkin, with 15 centimetres down in some places.
"It is blowing snow, so this is not going to be fun," she said.
Pounding surf
On P.E.I., winds will blow at 50 km/h with gusts to 70 and as high as 100 in some places overnight. The wind will start out of the north, shift to the southwest in the early morning hours, and then turn around out of the north again.
These winds will create blowing snow conditions that will reduce visibility, making driving potentially dangerous.
The southwest wind will bring warmer temperatures, with the possibility of ice pellets, freezing rain and rain, but the precipitation will turn back to snow when the wind shifts back to the north.
Higher than normal tides could also come with the storm, Environment Canada said in an associated special weather statement.
Pounding surf from high winds will impact north- and west-facing shores, particularly Tuesday evening when the tide is high.
