P.E.I. storm causing accidents on slippery roads, power outages

P.E.I. RCMP are cautioning drivers to slow down as the first snowfall of winter spreads from west to east across P.E.I.

It has been snowing in West Prince since the early morning hours, with the rain turning to wet snow in the Charlottetown area a little before 9 a.m.

That's creating messy driving conditions on this, the second official day of winter.

"I am driving to the bridge and road conditions are awful," Radio-Canada's Julien Lecacheur reported just after 10 a.m.

Conditions de circulation très difficile sur la transcanadienne en direction du pont de la Confédération. Beaucoup de neige, route glissante et présence de brouillard. Attention majeur accident à l’entrée de Crapaud ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iciipe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iciipe</a> <a href="https://t.co/fI9p90q8Z5">pic.twitter.com/fI9p90q8Z5</a> —@JulienLecacheur

He had just seen the aftermath of a crash outside Crapaud with two trucks in the ditch, one badly damaged.

RCMP are getting reports of a number of vehicles off the road on Route 225 in the Kingston and Hunter River areas, with snow and slush accumulating on the highway.

Roads are getting very slick and there a number of single vehicle collisions with no injuries reported. Please slow down and arrive safely. S/Sgt MacLean <a href="https://t.co/D5ilfXbL7l">pic.twitter.com/D5ilfXbL7l</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

The rain is expected to turn to snow across P.E.I., with five to 10 centimetres forecast, maybe a little less in Kings County.

This map from the Maritime Electric outages site shows where the trouble was concentrated as of 11 a.m. (Maritime Electric)

Plow dispatchers say some roads are snow-covered and slushy. Plows are out on both main and secondary roads.

Meanwhile, Maritime Electric is dealing with its second large power outage of the day as the winds pick up force.

Early in the morning, between 6 and 6:30 a.m., a pole fire knocked out electricity to 1,200 customers in Queens County.

That power was restored by 8:30 a.m.

The power is now out in much of West Prince, with 7,230 customers out of electricity

There is no word yet on the cause of those outages.

More from CBC P.E.I.