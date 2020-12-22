Skip to Main Content
P.E.I. storm causing accidents on slippery roads, power outages

An early winter storm system is making roads messy in many parts of P.E.I. With winds picking up, power outages are also being reported.

Maritime Electric dealing with second large power outage

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
There is a fair amount of snow down in parts of West Prince. Dwayne Barlow sent this picture from Springfield West. (Dwayne Barlow)

P.E.I. RCMP are cautioning drivers to slow down as the first snowfall of winter spreads from west to east across P.E.I.

It has been snowing in West Prince since the early morning hours, with the rain turning to wet snow in the Charlottetown area a little before 9 a.m.

That's creating messy driving conditions on this, the second official day of winter.

"I am driving to the bridge and road conditions are awful," Radio-Canada's Julien Lecacheur reported just after 10 a.m.

He had just seen the aftermath of a crash outside Crapaud with two trucks in the ditch, one badly damaged. 

RCMP are getting reports of a number of vehicles off the road on Route 225 in the Kingston and Hunter River areas, with snow and slush accumulating on the highway.

The rain is expected to turn to snow across P.E.I., with five to 10 centimetres forecast, maybe a little less in Kings County.

This map from the Maritime Electric outages site shows where the trouble was concentrated as of 11 a.m. (Maritime Electric)

Plow dispatchers say some roads are snow-covered and slushy. Plows are out on both main and secondary roads.

Meanwhile, Maritime Electric is dealing with its second large power outage of the day as the winds pick up force.

Early in the morning, between 6 and 6:30 a.m., a pole fire knocked out electricity to 1,200 customers in Queens County.

That power was restored by 8:30 a.m.

The power is now out in much of West Prince, with 7,230 customers out of electricity

There is no word yet on the cause of those outages.

With files from Wayne Thibodeau

