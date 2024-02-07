Road and street cleanup still not complete following P.E.I. storm

It will be the end of this week before sidewalks are fully cleared of snow in Charlottetown, and work on secondary roads in rural areas is ongoing.

The province is dealing with the aftermath of a four-day storm that dropped 60 centimetres of snow in Charlottetown and more than 80 centimetres in parts of Kings County.

Schools east of Summerside are closed for a third day. Some Holland College campuses are also closed while UPEI announced it would open Wednesday.

"Our schools have been able to make great progress with snow clearing," the Public Schools Branch said in social media posts just after 6 p.m. Tuesday . "However, there are a number of schools which will require an additional day before welcoming everyone back in a safe way."

Five families of schools are affected: Bluefield, Charlottetown, Montague, Morell and Souris.

Deep drifts are adding to the difficulty of clearing sidewalks in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

With temperatures still well below freezing, there remains the possibility slippery conditions could persist with ice on roads and sidewalks.

Plow dispatchers told CBC News at 7 a.m. Wednesday there were still parts of rural P.E.I. where extra caution was required on the roads.

In Kings County, where the storm hit hardest, most routes were open Wednesday morning but narrow.

In Queens County, work is underway to widen major intersections and knock down drifts to improve sight lines.

In Prince County, back roads are narrow and conditions are icy in some locations.

The final numbers are in for how much snow fell across Prince Edward Island in the past five days, as well as how high the winds got. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

Snow started falling on Friday, and about 60 centimetres of snow fell in Charlottetown over the weekend and through Monday, and as much as 82 centimetres was measured in Kings County. That made the work particularly difficult in the province's central and eastern regions.

It's a pretty job, but a heavy one: The 2024 cleanup continues Duration 1:00 What cleaning up from the weekend snowstorm looks like, from the skies over Montague and Lyndale, P.E.I.

In Charlottetown, the city asked drivers to avoid the downtown area on Tuesday and take another route if they see heavy equipment working ahead of them.

"Although the winter parking ban isn't officially in effect during the day, please avoid parking on the streets so our crews can work quickly," the city said in a midday social media post.