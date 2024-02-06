Drifting snow still a problem in Kings County as P.E.I. digs out

A four-day bout of snowfall has P.E.I. struggling to get roads and sidewalks clear so Islanders can safely get to school and work.

Public schools have closed for a second day, and the provincial byelection in District 19, Borden-Kinkora has once again been postponed, this time until Wednesday. UPEI and Holland College are also shutting down, and provincial civil service offices are delaying opening.

Many secondary roads in rural areas are still a single lane. Some plow drivers were given Monday night to rest. Snow has been falling constantly since Friday and the government posted on social media that they needed time to rest.

The Kings County plow dispatcher said two roads — Murray Harbour Road, Route 24, which runs from Vernon River to Caledonia, and Queens Road, Route 210, which runs west out of Montague to Kinross — are still closed. Some other roads have areas that are impassible. Blowing snow continues to be a problem in the east.

P.E.I. has been under a freezing drizzle advisory overnight, and that is making some roads slippery. That is a particular problem in Prince County, the plow dispatcher there said.

Over the weekend 60 centimetres of snow fell in Charlottetown and as much as 82 centimetres was measured in Kings County. One plow operator in Kings County described conditions as worse than 2015.