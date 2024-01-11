Some schools delaying opening with icy, slippy start to day following storm

Temperatures may be above freezing across P.E.I., but it is still cold enough at ground level for ice, making for very slippery conditions Thursday morning.

Schools in the West Isle family, including one French Language school in the area, are delaying opening for one hour due to the weather conditions.

Salt and sand trucks have been out since 1 a.m., but dispatchers say drivers and walkers should be aware there is some black ice across the Island.

A winter storm that hit P.E.I. Wednesday was mostly wind, with three centimetres of snow and six millimeters of rain recorded at Charlottetown Airport, but the rain that finished the storm and morning frost has left a sheen of ice across the Island.

With temperatures remaining above freezing and the sun forecast to shine, the ice will probably not last long after the sunrise, which is just before 8 a.m.

Power outages

The storm peaked in the late afternoon Wednesday, with wind gusts of 89 km/h recorded at Charlottetown Airport and 81 km/h in Summerside.

Schools were closed for the day and many offices shut down as the storm progressed.

At one point 5,500 Maritime Electric customers were without power, but shortly after 6 a.m. there were fewer than a dozen.

Wind gusts at the Confederation Bridge reached 125 km/h, which caused a closure to all traffic from around noon Wednesday to around 5 p.m.