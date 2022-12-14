Public schools cancelled as P.E.I. bundles up for winter storm

Both English and French public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed Wednesday as the province prepares for high winds and wet weather.

The storm is set to bring lots of wind to P.E.I. and could be an issue for drivers as snow is expected to start falling around mid-morning before changing to rain by the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all three counties.

Peak wind gusts could be as strong as 80-110 km/h Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.