Winter storm warning in effect as P.E.I. braces for 2nd major snowfall of 2022
Between 30-40cm of snow and winds reaching 90 km/h expected
Winter storm warnings are now in effect across P.E.I. as the province prepares for the second major snowfall of the season.
Environment Canada issued the warnings across all three counties early Friday morning, expecting between 30-40cm of snow to fall with winds reaching 90 km/h.
The storm is expected to start Friday afternoon as periods of snow mixed with rain begin to fall "heavy at times, mixed with ice pellets, by this evening," an alert from Environment Canada said.
Near-zero visibility is expected on P.E.I. roads as high northerly winds blow through the province, which could cause power outages in some areas.
"Conditions will improve Saturday night but cold windchills will persist until Sunday," the weather alert said.
Just about every type of winter weather. Wind, Rain, Freezing rain, Ice pellets, extreme cold and throw in a Thunderstorm risk in NS. The heavy precipitation begins this afternoon/evening. Precip ending tomorrow morning but blowing snow SAT PM. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEIstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEIstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/jehGakpowG">pic.twitter.com/jehGakpowG</a>—@tsimpkin
Most flights cancelled, wind warning at Confederation Bridge
Most flights at the Charlottetown Airport are cancelled into tomorrow, except for a Flair flight to Toronto leaving at noon on Friday.
There's also a wind warning in place at the Confederation Bridge that could result in traffic restrictions Friday night and lasting until Sunday morning.
