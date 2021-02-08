Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Winter storm warning in effect as P.E.I. braces for 2nd major snowfall of 2022

Winter storm warnings are now in effect across P.E.I. as the province prepares for the second major snowfall of the season.

Between 30-40cm of snow and winds reaching 90 km/h expected

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
The storm is expected to start Friday afternoon as periods of snow mixed with rain begin to fall. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Environment Canada issued the warnings across all three counties early Friday morning, expecting between 30-40cm of snow to fall with winds reaching 90 km/h.

The storm is expected to start Friday afternoon as periods of snow mixed with rain begin to fall "heavy at times, mixed with ice pellets, by this evening," an alert from Environment Canada said. 

Near-zero visibility is expected on P.E.I. roads as high northerly winds blow through the province, which could cause power outages in some areas. 

"Conditions will improve Saturday night but cold windchills will persist until Sunday," the weather alert said. 

Most flights cancelled, wind warning at Confederation Bridge

Most flights at the Charlottetown Airport are cancelled into tomorrow, except for a Flair flight to Toronto leaving at noon on Friday.

There's also a wind warning in place at the Confederation Bridge that could result in traffic restrictions Friday night and lasting until Sunday morning. 

