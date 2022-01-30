Some homes without power following Saturday's winter storm

About 600 Maritime Electric customers remain without power Sunday afternoon after a winter snowstorm. There were as many as 1,000 outages earlier in the day.

An Environment Canada storm warning was lifted for all of P.E.I. as of Sunday morning.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland says winds peaked at more than 100 km/h in certain areas of the province Saturday afternoon. Snowfall totals for the Island range between 20 and 40 centimetres.

"Winds are still gusty, so be prepared for reduced visibility in places due to blowing snow. Ice patches are also possible as the temperature continues to fall," Scotland said.

The first power outages related to the storm appeared Saturday evening. Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said six crews were out that night attempting to restore power.

But Griffin said the outages weren't as bad as during the previous two winter storms this month, when at times there were as many as 7,000 customers without power.

"You just don't know what to expect...Mother Nature hits us in an unique way every time."

Maritime Electric expects power to be fully restored by the end of the day.

The snow and strong winds caused whiteout conditions Sarturday afternoon. Police say they had to respond to some reports of stranded vehicles.

The Confederation Bridge was closed for much of Saturday, but reopened to all traffic on Sunday just before noon.