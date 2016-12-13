Charlottetown's winter parking restrictions take effect Nov. 15
Restrictions are put in place so the city can plow snow, de-ice and clear roads
Winter parking restrictions in Charlottetown will be in place from Nov. 15 until April 15.
The restrictions will affect parking on city streets between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to a news release. People parking in restricted zones during those hours risk being ticketed or towed.
The city's public works department and police will be working together to enforce the restrictions over the winter months, when de-icing and snow clearing is required.
Notifying Islanders
In the release, the city said it will do its best to notify Islanders on days that restrictions will be enforced by issuing an alert through the free Charlottetown Alert System, which people can subscribe to receive through email or text.
The information will also be posted on the city's social media accounts.
The snow clearing and de-icing work will be focused on residential areas first. Work in the downtown core will take place in the early morning hours to prevent parking issues for businesses that remain open after 11 p.m., according to the release.
The restrictions apply to people with residential parking permits, and the public is encouraged to use off-street parking when snow alerts are issued.
Islanders are also being reminded that under the city's snow removal bylaw, private contractors and members of the public are not allowed to dump snow onto any city street or property.
Violators face a fine of up to $500.
