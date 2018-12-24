Mild weather ahead could mean a shorter winter on P.E.I.

Could the worst of winter be over on P.E.I.?

Following a record-breaking "pre-winter" on the Island, Dave Phillips Environment and Climate Change Canada's senior climatologist, says it very well could be.

Coldest fall in 32 years

Warmer temperatures are ahead, indicating a milder than normal winter overall, Phillips said.

That doesn't mean sprinkles of cold weather throughout winter months won't be a reality for Islanders but it could point to a shorter winter at least, he said.

This news comes after what has been the coldest fall in 32 years in Atlantic Canada, Phillips said.

In November, P.E.I. saw triple the normal amount of snowfall, 67.2 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport is 3.5 times the climate norm, and more than the average February.

Records broken

That falls just short of the 68.1 centimetre record from 1967, but moves into second place topping 1879's 66.3 centimetres.

The snow was fed not only by cold temperatures but also overall precipitation that was 50 per cent more than the average for the month.

During a cold snap Nov. 18-19, there were nine daily minimum temperature records set in locations around the province. That included records for the coldest November days ever in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Charlottetown: -15.2 C on Nov. 19, beating the old record of -15.0 C from Nov. 30, 1989.

Summerside: -15.7 C on Nov. 19, beating the old record of -13.3 C from Nov. 22, 1978.

White Christmas?

With an unseasonably mild weekend the question of a 'white Christmas' may also be on the minds of Islanders.

"It's a tough call", says Phillip but it's likely Islanders will have a green Christmas this year. But Phillips cautions, when it comes to weather — nothing is ever a guarantee.

More P.E.I. news