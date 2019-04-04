Winsloe Players have raised $230K — and counting — for QEH Foundation

It's become an annual tradition — a comic community theatre production from the Winsloe Players.

In the past couple decades, the Winsloe Players have raised about $230,000 for the QEH Foundation, money that goes toward the purchase of hospital equipment.

This month they're back again with the family-friendly play Who's Who, a comedy about a bank robbery.

"We tweak it to make it Island-based," said cast member Ivan Proude, who plays the bank robber.

Proude, who has been performing with the group for more than 20 years, says he looks forward to the play, and rehearsals, every year.

'Like a family'

"It's like a family. Once you lose them for awhile you kind of wonder where everybody is and you get everybody together again and you start again."

Gordon Aten, another veteran of the comedy group, remembers being "terribly shy" when he first joined the players.

"My heart was thumping up under my tongue but I remembered most of my lines that time I think."

'A good feeling'

But the best part, they say, is raising money for the QEH Foundation.

"It's a good feeling to know that you helped out in your community and you don't mind doing it," Aten said.

Who's Who plays April 10-13 at the Carrefour Theatre in Charlottetown.

