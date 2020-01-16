Windy weather for P.E.I. Thursday into Friday

It will be a windy evening on P.E.I. Thursday and that wind will add an extra chill Friday.

There won't be much snow, but high winds are expected says CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"We are looking at gusts tonight 80 kilometres an hour. The same is true for the better part of the day of our Friday," she said.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada is in effect for Kings County with winds expected to reach 90 km/h Thursday night into Friday. The Environment Canada website also said there is a risk of blowing snow over exposed areas Thursday night and Friday.

"We've got some really cold air on the way — the coldest we have seen so far this season," Simpkin said.

She said the temperature will slip down to -12 C into the Friday afternoon, but with the wind chill that will feel like -28 C.

"We actually have a risk of frostbite," Simpkin said.

The storm is moving into the Gulf of Maine. It will bring snow across the southern Maritimes. Ranging from 2 cm for central NB to 15 cm for the southwestern tip of NS. The storm will leave us with the coldest air we've seen this year. It will be a brutally cold Friday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/OOLmHFsY9k">pic.twitter.com/OOLmHFsY9k</a> —@tsimpkin

There are two to four centimetres of snow expected throughout the day Thursday and an additional two to four centimetres overnight, but there may be higher totals in eastern P.E.I. Simpkin said.

"The winds will continue out of the northwest tomorrow gusting to 80 km/h for the better part of the day," she said.

Confederation Bridge officials are warning there may be restrictions on the bridge due to the wind from 11 p.m. until about 6 a.m. Thursday.

More P.E.I. news