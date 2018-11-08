Special weather statement forecasts rain and strong winds for P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders should prepare for another bout of wind and rain this weekend.

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday morning says an intensifying low pressure system will approach from the southwest will bring rain to the Island starting Saturday morning.

The rain will continue through the day, and the early forecast suggests there will be as much as 25 mm.

With that rain will come strong easterly winds. As the system moves out overnight Saturday, the wind will shift to out of the west and continue strong through Sunday.

A windstorm last weekend knocked out power to tens of thousands throughout the Maritimes. Maritime Electric crews finished reconnecting power on P.E.I. Monday, and some are still in New Brunswick assisting crews there.

