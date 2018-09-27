Man arrested after windshields smashed
Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have made an arrest in connection with the smashing of two vehicle windshields on Tuesday morning.
Man faces mischief charge
Police received a report early Tuesday afternoon that two vehicles parked at a local business had been damaged earlier that morning.
Video surveillance in the area led police to identify a suspect. They believe the suspect used a two-by-four to deliberately smash the windshields out of two parked cars.
Police arrested a 51-year-old Summerside man Wednesday. He faces a mischief charge.