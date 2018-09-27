Man arrested after windshields smashed

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., have made an arrest in connection with the smashing of two vehicle windshields on Tuesday morning.

Police received a report early Tuesday afternoon that two vehicles parked at a local business had been damaged earlier that morning.

Video surveillance in the area led police to identify a suspect. They believe the suspect used a two-by-four to deliberately smash the windshields out of two parked cars.

Police arrested a 51-year-old Summerside man Wednesday. He faces a mischief charge.

