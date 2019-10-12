Strong winds cancel P.E.I.-N.S. ferry service

Northumberland Ferries is cancelling afternoon sailings between P.E.I. and N.S. Thursday due to strong winds in the Northumberland Strait.

The last boat will leave Caribou, N.S., at 11:15 a.m.

The 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. departures from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. departures from Caribou have been cancelled.

The marine forecast is for winds up to 55 km/h in the eastern end of the Northumberland Strait Thursday afternoon.

Winds will ease slightly overnight, dropping to 35 km/h by Friday afternoon.