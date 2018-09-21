Strong winds and showers to mark last day of summer

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding the impact of a storm that will skirt P.E.I. to the west overnight Friday.

The system will bring strong winds to the Island. It will be relatively calm Friday morning, but winds will start to pick up in the afternoon. Overnight those winds will reach 50 km/h with gusts to 80, and showers will develop.

The wind will continue through the morning, diminishing to 20 km/h with gusts to 40 late in the afternoon, at which time skies will clear.

The storm will also bring warmer temperatures, reaching 19 C in the morning.

Saturday is the last day of summer on P.E.I. with autumn arriving at 10:54 p.m.

