Wind warning in effect for P.E.I.

The wind is expected to pick up in strength all across P.E.I. Thursday morning in advance of a storm coming to the Island in the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all three counties.

"Some heavy bands of rain are expected to start pushing in around the noon hour," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That's when the winds will start picking up as well, when the rain starts."

The strongest winds will be from 1 to 5 p.m., with gusts as high as 90 km/h. Simpkin is forecasting 20 to 30 millimetres of rain.

Here's a model estimate of the wind gusts and the timeline of the heavy rain. 30-50 mm+ Isolated thunderstorms are expected for southern NB, PEI and NS. <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoMorningCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoMorningCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAMSJ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoAMSJ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/infoamfred?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infoamfred</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMoncton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMoncton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://t.co/zHMchsR4FK">pic.twitter.com/zHMchsR4FK</a> —@tsimpkin

There is a possibility of thunderstorms within this system, and those could bring heavier rain and even stronger winds. High surf along the North Shore could be a concern.

Northumberland Ferries sailings between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. are cancelled until further notice. Confederation Bridge is warning of possible traffic restrictions between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

More P.E.I. news