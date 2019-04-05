Wind warning issued for P.E.I.

A rainstorm will hit P.E.I. late on Friday, and bring strong winds with it.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.

Friday started very cold for the time of year, with -13 C recorded in Summerside and -9 C in Charlottetown at 6 a.m.

It's going to warm up as the day progresses, with a high of 2 C, but perhaps not fast enough for the storm to start as rain, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"As this system comes in our temperatures are going to be at just above freezing, so we could see a brief period of freezing rain, mixing with ice pellets," said Simpkin.

The precipitation will start between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., so potentially when people are still trying to get home from work.

Triple digit gusts on the coast

Between 10 and 15 millimetres of rain will fall before Saturday morning, but the wind will likely be the biggest problem with this storm.

The wind will be high even Friday afternoon, at 40 km/h with gusts to 60. It will blow even stronger after dark, getting up to 50 km/h. Gusts up to 100 km/h are possible along the coast, and 90 elsewhere, said Simpkin.

A Confederation Bridge advisory says traffic restrictions are possible between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Environment Canada advises securing loose objects. Tree branches could also break off in the storm.

The winds will start to subside after midnight, Simpkin said.

