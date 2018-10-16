New
Wind warning could bring 90 km/h gusts to P.E.I.
A wind warning on Prince Edward Island Tuesday has put a damper on what was scheduled to be a huge day for cruise ships in Charlottetown.
Gusty winds will blow throughout Tuesday
Four ships were scheduled in the harbour, with a capacity of close to 6,000 passengers, but all four cancelled due to the weather.
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled service for Tuesday. Confederation Bridge has a wind warning advisory in effect.
Following heavy rains overnight, Environment Canada is warning of strong winds Tuesday.
Starting around 8 a.m. winds are expected to blow at 40 km/h with gusts of 70 over most of the province and as high as 90 in parts.
The wind is expected to ease somewhat in the early evening, but continue to blow at 40 km/h with gusts to 60 through the night.
