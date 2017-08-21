Wind warning in effect for all of P.E.I.
Cold front bringing big temperature swings as well
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds overnight Wednesday in all three P.E.I. counties.
A wind warning issued just before 5 a.m. says winds could gust as strong as 90 km/h.
The weather will be fine during the day Wednesday, mainly sunny, a high of 5 C and winds calm until mid-afternoon.
The wind will start to pick up late in the evening, blowing at 40 km/h with gusts to 60 starting around 8 p.m. Clouds will roll in, and rain will start around midnight.
By about 4 a.m. the wind will be blowing out of the south at 50 km/h with gusts to 70, and up to 90 in some locations.
Confederation Bridge is advising the wind could restrict traffic as early as 5 p.m., and those conditions could last until 7 a.m. Thursday.
Total rainfall will be 15 to 30 millimetres.
The temperature will climb up to 10 C Thursday but then begin falling, dropping to 2 C in the afternoon with a chance of flurries.
