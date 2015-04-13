Wind warning follows record weekend temperatures

P.E.I.'s Queens and Kings counties are under a wind warning, following a very warm long weekend.

Winds are forecast to pick up Monday morning. Starting around 9 a.m. the wind will blow at 40 km/h with gusts of 70 and as high as 90 in some locations.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Kings and Queens counties. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said people in western P.E.I. should take care as well.

"I don't think that it's just going to be confined to those two counties. I do think there will be points in Prince County, like in Tignish, right on the corner, that could see winds up to 90 km/h," said Simpkin.

The wind could blow around loose objects and bring down tree branches. Northumberland Ferry crossings for the morning have been cancelled and the company says it will be issuing updates about the afternoon.

High winds are expected to continue into the evening.

Records broken

The wind will bring in colder temperatures, following record-breaking weather on Saturday.

The day was blustery, with rain and strong winds, but also warm temperatures. New marks for high temperatures on a November 12 were set in three locations.

Charlottetown reached 17.8 C. The previous record was 16.1 C set in 2020.

Summerside reached 17.8 C. The previous record was 16.5 C set in 1995..

St. Peters Bay reached 20.1 C. The previous record was 17.6 C set in 2020.

Monday is starting mild, with a temperature of 11 C in Charlottetown at 6 a.m., but that will fall to 3 C in the evening when the winds start to die down.

Temperatures will remain a little below normal for most of the rest of the week, with daily highs only a little above freezing.