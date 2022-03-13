Wind warning extended to Prince County on Sunday
A strong wind warning remains in effect in P.E.I. for a second straight day.
Winds expected to diminish by the evening
Environment Canada extended its warning to Prince County around noon AT Sunday, saying it expects winds that may cause damage to last until the evening.
The warning was first issued for eastern and central P.E.I. on Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved through the Maritimes.
As of Sunday morning, the Confederation Bridge was preventing certain vehicle classes from crossing due to the high winds, including cars and high-sided vehicles such as trucks and buses.
Westerly gusts could reach up to 90 km/h and toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, Environment Canada said. The winds will diminish by the evening.
