Wind warnings issued for P.E.I.
Wind will come with snow and rain
Wind warnings have been added to what promises to be a messy day on Prince Edward Island Thursday.
Environment Canada issued wind warnings for all three counties late on Wednesday morning. Winds are forecast to gust as high as 100 km/h out of the south starting Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
The weather is forecast to turn a little before dawn on Thursday, with just a few flurries and calm winds through most of the night. The flurries will turn to more steady snowfall and the winds will start to pick up around 6 a.m.
The day will start with the temperature around -3 C. The temperature will climb to 8 C, with the snow turning to rain before noon, and that rapid temperature change will bring strong winds. Environment Canada warns damage to roofs and windows and power outages from falling tree branches are possible.
The forecast is calling for two to four centimetres of snow and 20 millimetres of rain.
