November starting off with a wind warning
After a blustery Halloween night on P.E.I. the winds are only going to get stronger.
Wind will peak Friday afternoon
Environment Canada issued a wind warning late Thursday afternoon for all of P.E.I. on Friday.
There will be rain and wind for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening, with gusts up to 70 km/h.
Those winds will get stronger overnight, blowing at 50 km/h with gusts up to 80 by morning. Come afternoon the wind will increase to 60 km/h.
"Gusts topping 90 km/h possible starting early afternoon. Winds will become more westerly and begin to gradually ease mid-evening," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.
Environment Canada warns there is a significant risk of property damage in the wind.
