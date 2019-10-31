November starting off with a wind warning

After a blustery Halloween night on P.E.I. the winds are only going to get stronger.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning late Thursday afternoon for all of P.E.I. on Friday.

There will be rain and wind for trick-or-treaters Thursday evening, with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Those winds will get stronger overnight, blowing at 50 km/h with gusts up to 80 by morning. Come afternoon the wind will increase to 60 km/h.

"Gusts topping 90 km/h possible starting early afternoon. Winds will become more westerly and begin to gradually ease mid-evening," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Environment Canada warns there is a significant risk of property damage in the wind.

