Ferries cancelled Monday amid wind warning

Ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia have been cancelled Monday as strong winds approach the region.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Island. It said south-southwesterly gusts could reach 90 km/h by late Monday afternoon.

The wind also could cause some restrictions on the Confederation Bridge, according to Strait Crossing Ltd.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

More from CBC P.E.I.