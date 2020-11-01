Ferries cancelled Monday amid wind warning
Ferry crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia have been cancelled Monday as strong winds approach the region.
Confederation Bridge could see some restrictions
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Island. It said south-southwesterly gusts could reach 90 km/h by late Monday afternoon.
The wind also could cause some restrictions on the Confederation Bridge, according to Strait Crossing Ltd.
Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.