No P.E.I. ferries Friday as winds grow in strength

A wind warning from Environment Canada has shut down the ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

The wind warning was issued late Thursday afternoon. Winds Friday are forecast to blow as hard as 60 km/h with gusts to 90 in the afternoon. The Confederation Bridge has issued a travel advisory, saying traffic restrictions could be in place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham noted that wind is coming with unseasonably warm temperatures, 17 C at Charlottetown Airport at 6 a.m., but that isn't expected to last.

"We'll get some clearing this afternoon and winds will shift out of the west and temperatures will drop to about 10 degrees by late afternoon," said Abraham.

The wind will remain strong until Saturday morning, dropping to about 20 km/h by dawn.

