Environment Canada issues wind warning for Monday on P.E.I.

Strong winds gusting up to 100 km/h on Monday could result in power outages and property damage on P.E.I., Environment Canada says.

The national weather service issued a wind warning Sunday morning for all of P.E.I.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

(Jay Scotland/CBC)

It said southerly winds between 80 and 100 km/h are forecast between Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Utility outages may occur," the warning said.

The weather could also lead to traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge and cancellations of ferry crossings.

The southerly winds will keep temperatures relatively warm, with a high of 13 C. There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers.