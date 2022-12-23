Wind warning issued in face of coming storm

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of Prince Edward Island.

A special weather statement says a storm surge is possible Saturday.

"The wind warning is the only warning that we have in place for the Island, however, I think we're going to get pretty close to that rainfall warning criteria of about 50 millimetres in a 24-hour period," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Where the ground is frozen that rain could pool more than it usually would.

Friday will start sunny and calm, but winds will start to pick up midday, and be blowing at 40 km/h with gusts to 60 by the time the rain starts mid-afternoon.

The rain could be mixed with snow, with a possibility of freezing rain, in those first two to three hours, said Simpkin.

The worst of the weather will come overnight.

By about 8 p.m. winds are forecast to reach 60 km with gusts to 90, and possibly more than 100 in western parts of the Island, blowing out of the southeast. Rain will continue, with a chance of thundershowers after midnight and through the early morning hours.

Winds, however, will start to ease around 4 a.m. The storm will be mostly done between 6 and 9 a.m.

'No Fiona'

The storm will bring warmer temperatures, reaching double digits overnight. But it will then start to fall, dropping to -2 C overnight Christmas Eve with a chance of flurries.

It is understandable that Islanders could be nervous in advance of this storm, said Simpkin.

"I'm not trying to downplay this by any means. It's still a significant storm, but it's no Fiona," she said.

The provincial emergency measures organization is reminding Islanders to be prepared in advance of the storm, to be ready for power outages, and secure any loose items outdoors, including Christmas decorations.