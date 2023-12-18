Another Monday, another windstorm affecting travel on P.E.I.

A wind warning in effect for all of P.E.I. led to the cancellation of all ferry crossings to Nova Scotia Monday, as well as the imposition of traffic restrictions on the Confederation Bridge that links the Island to New Brunswick.

Scattered power outages have also begun across the province. As of 2 p.m., Maritime Electric's outage map reported just under 1,000 customers without electricity, mostly in the western end of the province.

Environment Canada issued the wind warning on Sunday, saying that with wind gusts possibly reaching 100 km/h, Islanders should secure any loose objects outside their homes.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland advised Islanders to batten down the hatches — and the Christmas decorations — this evening.

"The latest guidance shows a sustained wind in the 50-60 km/h range with gusts of 80 to 90 km/h this evening and past midnight, before gradually easing easing into Tuesday morning," said Scotland. "If you haven't done so already, please secure loose objects around your home to avoid damage."

The wind will be blowing mostly out of the southeast, which should help tame the surf on the North Shore. (CBC)

Northumberland Ferries cancelled all crossings for Monday as the wind picked up.

Strait Crossing Bridge Ltd. put traffic restrictions in place on the Confederation Bridge just before 11 a.m. AT.

"For user safety, the Confederation Bridge has restricted certain classes of vehicles from crossing until the current high wind situation changes," the company said in a post on its site. "Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high-sided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses."

As of 2:45 p.m. AT, the FlyPEI site was showing one Air Canada flight from Toronto cancelled. Officials advise people to check the Charlottetown Airport site before heading to the airport in case of other changes to flight schedules.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm, even as the wind dies down Tuesday morning. (CBC)

The strong winds are being accompanied by mild temperatures, giong up to around 12 C overnight.

The double-digit temperatures are expected to continue into Tuesday, reaching a high of 10 C in the afternoon.

This is the second Monday in a row to feature a high-wind event across the Maritimes. Thousands of customers lost power a week ago as southerly winds pushed trees down onto electric lines.