Wind warning in effect for P.E.I.

Prince Edward Islanders are being warned to tie down anything loose on their properties Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of P.E.I.

Charlottetown Airport has been seeing regular gusts over 60 km/h since 10 p.m. Sunday evening, and there have been restrictions on Confederation Bridge since around 8 p.m. yesterday.

Gusts of 80 km/h are expected until late afternoon Monday with blasts of up to 100 km/h along the coast.

"Our winds aren't really going to subside until this evening," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

The wind will be strong enough to damage shingles and possibly break tree branches, Environment Canada warned.

The temperature will climb to about -2 C, Simpkin said, but with the wind chill it will feel like -12 to -18.

All sailings of Northumberland Ferries are cancelled Monday. At 7:20 a.m. Maritime Electric was reporting about 450 customers without electricity, mostly in the Wood Islands area. Maritime Electric said the eastern P.E.I. outage was caused by trees on the line.

White Christmas?

Looking ahead, Simpkin said she is feeling optimistic about a white Christmas for the Island.

She expects a little bit of snow to fall Wednesday and Thursday this week, and for temperatures to remain cold enough for that to stick around. Another wintery system is possible Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

