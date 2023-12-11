High winds could lead to extended Confederation Bridge restrictions

With a wind warning in effect for Prince Edward Island, the operators of Confederation Bridge are cautioning travellers that traffic restrictions could be put in place for much of Monday and Tuesday.

"This system is going to be in and out pretty quickly but while it's in it's going to wreak some havoc," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Confederation Bridge says traffic restrictions could be put in place starting around 11 a.m., and may remain until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Northumberland Ferries says there could be some cancelled crossings. One flight was cancelled out of Charlottetown Airport, and another has been delayed.

This storm system is coming in two distinct parts, said Simpkin.

First, the wind, which early in the morning at Charlottetown Airport was blowing at 30 km/h with gusts to 50. Those winds, out of the south, are expected to grow stronger through the day, up to 60 km/h with gusts to 90.

Changing winds

The wind will start to turn around toward the west in the late evening, and that will bring another problem, said Simpkin.

"Once those winds change direction and become westerly, which they will — 40 gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour — whatever is wet is going to freeze," she said.

The temperature, which will peak around 13 C in the late afternoon, will fall to -2 C by early morning.

Rain is not expected to be a big part of this storm on P.E.I., with five to 15 millimetres falling, but it will be enough to make roads wet. It will be difficult for salt trucks to keep up, because they won't be able to lay salt down while it is still raining.

Simpkin warns that could mean icy patches during the morning commute.