Wind warning heralds diving temperatures on P.E.I.

There is a wind warning in effect for P.E.I. and it is going to bring some cold temperatures to the Island by Tuesday morning.

The wind forecast has cancelled sailings at Northumberland Ferries for Monday, and Confederation Bridge is advising traffic restrictions are possible starting at 1 p.m. and continuing through to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday is starting warm and breezy, with the wind gusting over 50 km/h. Those winds will pick up in the late afternoon, blowing at 70 km/h with gusts to 90, and they will bring in cold temperatures.

"It's going to be quite the vast difference from this morning where we're at near 15 degrees to -5 tomorrow," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"That's a 20-degree temperature difference in 24 hours."

Early morning temperatures at the start of November are normally just a little above freezing.

There will be some precipitation overnight, starting as showers and shifting to flurries. Residents of Prince County could wake up to a couple of centimetres of snow, but Simpkin expects no more than a dusting in other parts of the Island.

The colder morning temperatures could lead to some icy patches on the roads, Simpkin warned.

