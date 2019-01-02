High winds causing travel troubles

Road conditions in eastern and western parts of Prince Edward Island are being affected by blowing snow.

The province saw about 15 centimetres of snow Tuesday, and the winds were still strong in the wake of that low-pressure system Wednesday. A wind warning from Environment Canada remains in effect, with forecast of gusts reaching 90 km/h.

Those winds are expected to ease later today, according to CBC meteorologist Jim Abraham.

Provincial civil service offices in Kings County have delayed opening.

In Prince and Kings counties plow dispatchers say the roads are snow covered, slippery and there is blowing snow reducing visibility to white-out conditions in some places.

The plows are out, but salt is being blown off the roads in the high winds. Dispatchers across the province are warning drivers to take their time.

