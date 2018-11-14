100 km/h winds to follow record snowfall

Charlottetown recorded a record snowfall Tuesday, and a wind warning remains in effect for all of Prince Edward Island Wednesday.

Environment Canada recorded 13 centimetres of snow at Charlottetown Airport. The previous record for a Nov. 13 was 10.2 centimetres in 1921.

At 6 a.m. the wind at Charlottetown Airport was blowing at 40 km/h with gusts over 60. Those winds are forecast to increase to 70 with gusts to 100 by late morning.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings Wednesday, and there are restrictions on Confederation Bridge.

The powerful wind gusts are expected to continue through to the early morning hours Thursday, and then gradually diminish through the day.

Flurries will continue throughout the day, and the wind will bring much colder temperatures. It will fall to -8 C Wednesday afternoon, with wind chills of -20 C.

