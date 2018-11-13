Wind warning issued for P.E.I.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for all of Prince Edward Island.

The weather started calm and cold Tuesday morning, with the temperature at -5 C at 6 a.m.

The wind is expected to pick up over the course of the day, reaching 40 km/h with gusts to 70 km/h around 9 p.m.

The wind will come with precipitation, starting as a mix of snow and rain in the mid-afternoon, and switching over to rain after dark as the temperature warms, and the wind switches to out of the south from the southeast.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled the 6:15 p.m. sailing from P.E.I. and the 8 p.m. sailing from Nova Scotia because of the forecast.

Biggest winds Wednesday

Overnight temperatures will reach 10 C, but then fall again rapidly in the early morning hours as the wind swings around to the southwest, dropping to -3 C by daybreak, with a wind chill of -12 C.

The temperature will continue to fall. By afternoon it will be -8 C, and the wind will pick up to 60 km/h with gusts to 90. The wind chill will be -20 C.

Environment Canada warns the wind could bring down branches and cause damage to roofs. Loose objects that could blow around in the wind should be secured.

