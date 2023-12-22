Vicious winds tear 2 blades off wind turbine in Hermanville, P.E.I.

One of the wind turbines in Hermanville, P.E.I., had two of its blades torn off by recent strong winds. (Submitted by the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action) One of the wind turbines in Hermanville, P.E.I., had two of its blades completely torn off as powerful winds raged across the province this week.

The tower of the turbine known as Tower 9 is also damaged, and staff with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action are investigating.

"Nordex has secured the area and there is no risk to the public," a spokesperson told CBC News on Friday. "The full extent of the damages to the turbine aren't known as this time."

The department says the turbine was not running at the time of the incident, and had been scheduled for repairs in the spring of 2024.

Environment Canada put Prince Edward Island under wind warnings twice this week. A gust of 93 km/h was recorded Thursday at East Point, a short distance from the wind farm.

Because the turbine wasn't operating, the blades were stationary and couldn't move with the wind, so they were completely ripped off.

Department staff say they're confident insurance will cover the damages.