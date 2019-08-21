Eastern Kings says no to allowing wind turbines closer to homes

The community of Eastern Kings is saying no to allowing wind turbines to be built closer to local homes. The decision follows a request by the P.E.I. Energy Corporation, as it looks at expanding its wind farm in the area.

Council members in the rural municipality passed a motion Aug. 14 to deny the energy corporation's request for a bylaw variance.

That variance would have allowed turbines to be located 900 metres from homes and buildings. The current bylaw requires a distance of 1,000 metres.

The energy corporation has said it would like to build seven additional turbines at its existing facility in Eastern Kings.

That proposal has raised concerns among some in the community. A group of concerned landowners has hired a lawyer to fight expansion of the wind farm.

One member of the group is pleased with council's decision. "It's a good first step," said Don Humphrey. "The next move is up to the energy corporation."

Other potential sites identified

Community council is now waiting for the energy corporation to submit a formal proposal, according to Deputy Mayor Danielle Elliott.

The energy corporation continues to work on a proposal for the site, within existing bylaw requirements.

'The next move is up to the energy corporation,' says Don Humphrey. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"That would reduce our output a little bit because [the turbines] would have to be closer together," said Heather MacLeod, director of energy, policy and assets, at the P.E.I. Energy Corporation. "We are of the opinion that a wind farm is still possible."

The energy corporation also continues to work on an environmental assessment, according to MacLeod.

The corporation has also identified potential development sites in other parts of the province — at Skinners Pond in western P.E.I., and in Irishtown, near Kensington.

