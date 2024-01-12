Special weather statement calling for another blustery day on P.E.I.

Another windy storm is coming to P.E.I. this weekend, again with a little bit of snow and rain.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday. It will look a lot like the weather on Wednesday.

"We can expect those southeasterly winds, 50, gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"I am sure areas along the coast will experience higher wind speeds than that 70, probably close to that warning area of around 90 kilometres per hour. And we're going into astronomical high tide too this weekend as well, so the waves are going to be big."

As with Wednesday precipitation associated with the storm will start as snow. Expect two to five centimetres before a transition to rain late in the afternoon or early in the evening. There could be ice pellets and freezing rain in the transition.

The temperature will be about -2 C when the storm arrives in the afternoon, but those strong southeasterly winds will drive the temperature up to 3 C in the evening.

It will remain gusty on Sunday, with a chance of flurries or showers.