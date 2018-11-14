Wind shuts down P.E.I. ferry service

Strong winds forecast for Monday afternoon could cause problems for people looking to cross the Northumberland Strait.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the remainder of its crossings for the day.

Environment Canada is forecasting 40 km/h winds with gusts to 60 starting in the mid-afternoon at Charlottetown Airport. That's not strong enough for a wind warning, but it has shut down the ferry.

Confederation Bridge is forecasting winds on the strait as strong as 60 km/h with gusts to 80. It warns high-sided vehicles and motorcycles could be subject to restrictions from noon to 8 p.m.

More P.E.I. news