Strong winds on the strait cancel ferry crossings, restrict bridge

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled its first two crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island due to the weather.

The 06:30 a.m. sailing from Wood Islands and the 8 a.m. sailing from Caribou have been cancelled.

Strong winds have also caused restrictions on the Confederation Bridge, which began at 2:30 a.m. High-sided vehicles and motorcycles will not be allowed on the bridge until winds ease.

The Charlottetown Airport is not reporting any flight delays.

The strong winds are being accompanied by steady rain, but Environment Canada has not issued any rain or wind warnings.

Confederation Bridge is reporting sustained winds of more than 70 km/h around 6 a.m., with gusts over 90.

Environment Canada is not forecasting any change in the weather conditions until late afternoon.

