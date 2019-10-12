Wind forecast cancels P.E.I. ferry crossings
With winds growing in strength in the Northumberland Strait, all ferries between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia have been cancelled Wednesday.
Wind gusts of 80 km/h measured in Northumberland Strait
Confederation Bridge is warning traffic could be restricted starting as early as 10 a.m., and restrictions could continue until 10 p.m.
At 8 a.m. winds at Charlottetown Airport were gusting to 40 km/h, but the gusts measured by Confederation Bridge on Northumberland Strait were twice that.
The forecast in Charlottetown is for winds to pick up to 50 km/h with gusts to 70 in the afternoon. That falls short of the strength required for a wind warning by Environment Canada.
