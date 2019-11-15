Wind cancels P.E.I. ferries Friday

Wind is causing issues for those looking to travel to and from P.E.I. on Friday.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all sailings Friday until further notice because of wind in the forecast.

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are expected Friday according to Environment Canada.

The Confederation Bridge may also be under restrictions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the same reason.

Wind gusts on the bridge reached over 70 km/h around 6 a.m. according to the Confederation Bridge website.

