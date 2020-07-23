P.E.I., feds to spend $44M for new wind energy transmission line

The federal and P.E.I. governments say they will together spend $44 million on a 106-kilometre transmission line to transport energy from future wind generation projects in western P.E.I.

The provincial government is putting $22.75 million into the project while the federal government is contributing $21.25 million, said a written news release issued Thursday.

"Investing in renewable energy is essential to building healthy, inclusive and resilient communities," Egmont MP Bobby Morrissey said in the release. "The new Skinners Pond transmission line will support Prince Edward Island's production of green energy. Projects like this also support economic growth."

The line will increase the province's ability to manage power from a future wind farm in Skinners Pond, which the release says is planned for 2025 and will produce 40 megawatts of energy. It will connect to the Sherbrooke substation just outside Summerside.

This is the latest in a series of project announcements over the last few weeks involving tens of millions of dollars from the provincial and federal governments, including new sports arenas to be built in North Rustico and Tyne Valley, and upgrades to the Pownal Sports Centre.

